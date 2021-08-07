Italy and WFP Assist Cuba against COVID-19





Havana, Aug 6 (ACN) The World Food Program Cuba office—WFP—received a 120-thousand-Euro donation from the Italian government to purchase some 50 metric tons of beans and cooking oil as a contribution for Cuban hospitals assisting COVID-19 patients.



Italian ambassador to Havana Roberto Vellano and WFP representative here, Paolo Mattei penned the document accrediting the donation in the presence of Consuelo Vidal, UN resident coordinator and Idalmis Bonachea, Foreign Trade and Investment official.



The Italian ambassador said the donation is a gesture of solidarity in the framework of bilateral relations between the two countries and it will be joined by other initiatives by Italian civil society, private companies and fund-raising associations.



The donation will help reinforce the diet of hospitalized patients in Havana and Matanzas provinces and in territories facing high transmission of the coronavirus.



El PMA agradeció la contribución y ratificó “su compromiso a continuar trabajando para ayudar con la respuesta de las autoridades nacionales a favor de la seguridad alimentaria de las personas más vulnerables”.



Cuba and Italy have maintained bilateral cooperation under the COVID-19 pandemic; last year Cuban medical brigades joined the struggle against the coronavirus in the cities of Crema and Turin.