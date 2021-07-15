All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
15
July Thursday

World Federation of Trade Unions supports the Cuban workers and people



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (ACN) The World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) categorically condemned in the last few hours the recent provocations orchestrated in Cuba by counterrevolutionary elements, organized and financed from the United States with destabilizing purposes.

From Athens, Greece, where WFTU is based, ACN received a message conveying the feelings of its 105 million members in 133 countries in solidarity with the workers and people of Cuba and stating the organization’s support of their struggle against these actions.

WFTU also demands the lifting of the criminal U.S. blockade which for 60 years has been generating serious problems in the economy and daily life of the Cuban people and supports their right to decide their present and future by themselves, freely and democratically and without the intervention of the imperialists.

At the same time, WFTU salutes the Cuban workers who, during the pandemic, demonstrated the solidarity values of a system that does not treat health and people’s needs as merchandise and opposes the exploitation of man by man.

“We assure the heroic Cuban Trade Unions (CTC) that we are firmly standing by their side against this new anti-Cuban provocation. Together and always till victory,” the message concludes.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News