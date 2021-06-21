Resounding show of world solidarity with Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) A resounding show of solidarity with Cuba and rejection of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Caribbean Island took place this Sunday around the world.



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that the demand for the elimination of the U.S. blockade from more than 50 cities around the world accompanies the Caribbean people in their struggle.



In his official Twitter account, the foreign minister described the siege imposed by Washington almost six decades ago as a criminal policy, and assured that the solidarity of sister countries will be with the island next June 23 at the United Nations General Assembly, when the report 'Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba' will be voted on.



This weekend, cities in several continents hosted car rallies, bike rallies and other initiatives on social networks as part of the IV World Caravan to demand an end to the coercive measure.



The head of the Cuban mission in the United States, Lianys Torres, highlighted the caravans held in different U.S. cities to show solidarity with the Caribbean country and in rejection of Washington's blockade.



Through her official Twitter account, the diplomat shared some pictures of the solidarity initiatives carried out in Miami (Florida), Albany (New York), Connecticut and Milwaukee (Wisconsin).



Also on that digital platform and on Facebook, numerous users posted images and videos of similar actions held in more than 50 cities around the world to express support for the Caribbean people in their struggle against the U.S. blockade.



The National Confederation of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) expressed its support for the presentation by Cuba on the 23rd before the UN General Assembly of the resolution 'Necessity of putting an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba', reported the Prensa Latina news agency.



According to the source, the Agrupación Argentina de Graduados en Cuba demanded the end of the blockade which it described as an act of war and genocide and members of Costa Rican organizations in solidarity with the Cuban Revolution agreed to repudiate the blockade.

Cuba has powerful enemies but also faithful and very committed friends, said one of the organizers of a regatta held in the Italian city of Turin against the U.S. blockade.



Mexico today endorsed the International Caravan against the U.S. blockade of Cuba in a communiqué approved by national organizations, trade unions and political parties.



The text, issued by the José Martí Association of Cubans Residing in Mexico, stressed that this world day takes place three days before the UN General Assembly votes on a new resolution on the need to put an end to the blockade of the island.



Meanwhile, the Mexican newspaper La Jornada published an article by the president of Casa de las Americas, Abel Prieto, on the origins of the economic blockade of Cuba and the damage caused to the people.



Cubans living in Belgium demanded the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on the island during demonstrations in Belgrade, the capital, and the port city of Antwerp.



Although some activities are being carried out today as a preview, Spain is preparing for June 23 a massive mobilization of solidarity with Cuba, with emphasis on the rejection of the U.S. blockade.



Likewise, young people from Holguin took part in a caravan against the blockade and in the bay of Matanzas a hundred boats, including private boats and tugboats, carried out a regatta in which they denounced the intensification of the genocidal policy.