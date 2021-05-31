Argentina's health minister describes visits to Cuba and Mexico as very productive





HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) The Argentine Minister of Health, Carla Vizzoti, described as very productive the visits to Mexico and Cuba and said that they hope to collaborate to accelerate the process of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine candidates developed by the island.



Just arrived from Havana, from the Ezeiza International Airport, the minister and the presidential advisor, Cecilia Nicolini, offered a press conference in which they gave details on the progress of the Cuban Soberana02 and Abdala vaccines, two of the five candidates on which that Caribbean nation is working, Prensa Latina reported in a dispatch from Buenos Aires.



These have been intense, very productive days, said Vizzotti after adding that President Alberto Fernández and his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, had talked about working together in order to collaborate and speed up the process.



The minister pointed out that as was done between Argentina and Mexico to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine for the region, they hope to contribute with the island not only for the access of our countries to vaccines, she said, but also for all Latin America.



Vizzotti explained that during their visit to Havana they learned first-hand about the development of their vaccine candidates and pointed out that Cuba has a system of science, technology and researchers, which close a virtuous circle of what the development of clinical trials and large-scale production used in that country means.



After recalling that the island produces eight of the 15 vaccines on its calendar, she highlighted the progress in phase III of Soberana02 and Abdala and pointed out that they signed a confidentiality agreement.



She also pointed out that they visited the production plants and a vaccination center where they verified the health intervention process that is being carried out after the study of the more than 40 thousand subjects that participated in the clinical trials.



Between the two vaccines, more than one million people have already been inoculated in that country. All this is very relevant in terms of the safety of the vaccines, she said.



For his part, Nicolini pointed out that during the exchange in the Caribbean Island, the possibility of acquiring the vaccine doses was discussed in depth, but also that Argentina could collaborate in the production process so that they could eventually reach the rest of Latin America as soon as possible.



After highlighting the productive meetings they also had in Mexico for the sustained supply of AstraZeneca vaccines, Vizzotti said that in the course of next week and in June they expect to receive more vaccines from different parts in order to speed up the immunization process.