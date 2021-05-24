Italy supports purchase of syringes and needles for Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) The National Association of Italy-Cuba Friendship (Anaic) is raising funds to support Cuba in the purchase of syringes and needles to be used in the vaccination of its people against Covid-19.



The project is part of a regional effort coordinated by the network of associations and non-governmental development organizations, mediCuba-Europe, to raise 800,000 euros to buy 10 million syringes and needles contracted by a Cuban company with a Chinese one.



In a communiqué, Anaic acknowledged that 'it is an ambitious goal', but expressed its confidence that 'together with other European organizations friendly to Cuba we will soon reach it'.



The member of the National Secretariat of the solidarity organization and responsible for the project in Italy, Enzo Pescatori, in dialogue with Prensa Latina from Rome, stressed the importance of helping Cuba, victim of the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States and of the pandemic.



Pescatori said that the work is daily and hard because they know that Cuba has to resist, at the same time he underlined the role played in confronting COVID-19 by the Island's health system, its workers and the scientists in charge of developing five vaccines against the disease.



In the last year and a half, Anaic raised funds to support the Pedro Kourí Tropical Medicine Institute and the Finlay Vaccine Institute, while continuing the annual collection for the acquisition of pediatric antitumor drugs, among other similar gestures.