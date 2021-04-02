Italian MEP ratifies solidarity with Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 2 ( ACN) Italian MEP Massimiliano Smeriglio ratified on Thursday his solidarity with Cuba and condemned the economic, commercial and financial siege imposed by the United States on the Caribbean nation.



Through a video broadcast on his social networks, the parliamentarian called for the end of the "illegal and immoral blockade" that affects Cuban families, and pointed out that despite the damages caused to the largest of the Antilles, it not only resists, but also shows its excellence in the field of biotechnology, with the development of vaccine candidates for the fight against the pandemic.



Smeriglio also highlighted the help provided to other countries in the fight against COVID-19, since "Cuba has once again shown its culture of solidarity and internationalism by sending its medical brigades abroad, in a selfless, altruistic and, above all, professional work".

The Italian MEP recalled that he supported the candidacy of the Henry Reeve Contingent for the Nobel Peace Prize, and thanked in particular the health professionals who arrived in his country "at the darkest moment of this tragedy and helped us to find a way out.