European friends call for a world caravan against the blockade of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) The Europe for Cuba channel made a call for a world caravan on March 27 against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the island, an aggression that has been in force for six decades.



In its 20th program, the platform that broadcasts through the audiovisual network YouTube called on people of solidarity around the planet to be part of the initiative, Prensa Latina news agency reported from Paris.



We urge all those in solidarity on the five continents to participate in the caravan for the lifting of the blockade against Cuba on Saturday, March 27, in all corners of the world, it stressed.



The channel acknowledged the holding on Sunday of caravans in U.S. and Canadian cities to demand the end of the blockade and to build bridges of love between Washington and Havana.



The arrival on January 20 of President Joe Biden to the White House increased demands in the United States and globally to resume rapprochement with Cuba and reverse the aggressiveness of his predecessor Donald Trump, whose administration issued more than 230 measures to tighten the blockade.



The Trump administration even ignored calls from the UN, the European Union and other forums not to apply unilateral sanctions that would further complicate the confrontation with the HIV/AIDS pandemic.