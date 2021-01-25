Cuban drug Heberprot-P used effectively in the Dominican Republic





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) The Cuban drug Heberprot-P is being used effectively in Dominican patients with diabetic foot ulcers, healing 87.24 percent of the patients, it was reported in Santo Domingo, the capital city of that Caribbean country



According to the El Día newspaper, 431 patients have been treated so far in the country, 299 at the Moscoso Puello hospital in Santo Domingo and 123 at the José María Cabral y Báez hospital in Santiago province, reported the Prensa Latina news agency.



The information added that the director of the Diabetic Foot Unit of the Moscoso, Juan Vicente Méndez, said that nearly 91 percent of those affected by this disease are out of danger of amputation and with 90.95 percent, although at the beginning they were severe lesions with a reserved prognosis, a positive response was achieved.



He also specified that the Comprehensive Care Program for Patients with Diabetic Foot carried out in the aforementioned hospitals, and covered since December 2018 by the Dominican Ministry of Public Health through the High Cost Program, did not stop despite COVID-19.



Méndez stated that the program registers only an 8.82 percent treatment abandonment rate, which is due to multiple causes, the most common being patients' difficulties in transporting themselves to the sites currently approved for treatment and the pandemic.



Heberprot-P, which has benefited more than 300,000 patients worldwide, is registered in 23 countries, including Russia, Kuwait, Ukraine, Argentina, Turkey, Vietnam, Malaysia, Mongolia and Colombia, and is used for the healing of complex wounds, ischemic ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers.