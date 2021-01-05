UNESCO recognizes Cuba's achievements in education during 2020





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 4 (ACN) The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognized Cuba's international leadership in education in 2020, showing the commitment of the Cuban State and Government to fulfill the educational goals of Agenda 2030.



According to a statement by the Cuban permanent mission to UNESCO, 2020 has been a particularly important year, since several reports published by this specialized organization of the UN recognize the achievements of the Cuban educational system.



Cuba's results in education demonstrate the political will of the Cuban government to ensure education as a fundamental human right for all people, the statement reads.



It refers to the Global Education Monitoring Report 2020 (GEM Report 2020), which highlights the achievements of the Cuban government's education policies to guarantee inclusive and quality education and 100 percent preschool coverage.



The Latin American and Caribbean regional edition of the GEM 2020 Report also recognizes the results of different initiatives in Cuba that allow for the inclusion of children with disabilities in major early childhood development programs.



The Cuban educational system educates students integrally and the school has a social function related to the socialization process in harmony with the family, the social experience and the culture of the students, the report added.



Another sign of the recognition mentioned in the statement is the inclusion of the Caribbean nation among the 35 countries selected to make up the Atlas on the Right to Education of Girls and Women elaborated by UNESCO as part of the initiative "Your Education, Our Future".