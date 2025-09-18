All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba vs. U.S.A. today in the Men's Volleyball World Championship



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 17 (ACN) Cuba will play U.S.A. today at the Men’s Volleyball World Championship, which gathers 32 teams in eight groups in Manila, Philippines.

Head coach Jesús Cruz's players will be looking for an important victory against the Americans to close out pool play, as they currently have one win and one loss.

Team Cuba began the competition with a 1-3 loss to Portugal, followed by a 3-0 victory over Colombia.

