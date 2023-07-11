Cuban Parliament Praises Sport Performance in Central American Games





Havana, July 10 (ACN) Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo congratulated the Cuban sport delegation for its worthy performance at the recently concluded 24th Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador.



Along with the results regarding medals, the most valuable medal was dignity, said Lazo in a message published on the Twitter account of the National Assembly.



Meanwhile, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Sunday that the Cuban athletes staged emotive and proud performances. He stressed that they proved that Cuba is a land of champions, whose victories are resilient and impetuous.



Diaz-Canel recalled the competitions of Judo, Wrestling, Athletics, Volleyball, and Handball, which were the outstanding ones during the games held in El Salvador and in the Dominican Republic June 23 through July 8.



With at total of 196 medals, including 74 gold, 59 silver and 63 bronze, Cuba finished third on the medal board by countries, after Mexico and Colombia.

