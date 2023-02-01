Cuban athlete shared second place in Czech competition





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 31 (ACN) Cuban high jumper Luis Enrique Zayas, champion of the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, tied in second place with two other athletes at the athletics competition in Nehvizdy, Czech Republic.



Zayas, U20 world champion in Poland 2016, jumped 2.22m in his debut in the indoor winter tour at a tournament with silver category of the World Athletics Indoor Tour, good enough to draw level with Norbert Pobielski (Poland) and Erik Portillo (Mexico) after they all failed their three attempts over 2.25m, which only the Belgian Thomas Carmoy reached.



With an indoor personal best of 2.33m achieved in Slovakia three years ago, Zayas’s main results at the international are a fifth place in the Doha 2019 World Championships and a sixth in the event held in Eugene, United States, in 2022.