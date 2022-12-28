Cuban handball closed 2022 with very good results





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 27 (ACN) Cuban handball closed 2022 with a golden finish thanks to the victory of the men's junior national team in the qualifying tournament for the World Championship of that sport.



In that event, which concluded on the last 18th in Mexico City, the Cuban men's team defeated its U.S. rival in the final by a score of 36 goals to 23.

Both teams reached the final with the objective of having guaranteed the two tickets to next year's tournament, although the winner of the crown also secured the only place in the Intercontinental Cup.



For this outstanding performance, four players from the Caribbean nation were among the tournament's All-Stars, including Maikol Vazquez, who was the leading scorer and the best left back, Diosel Rondon (best center back) and Rolando Mendez (most outstanding right back).



Also this year, the senior women's national team won the title in the Caribbean Handball Cup, held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, last October.



In the Parque del Este pavilion, the Cubans defeated the locals 30-21 in the final to avenge the setback suffered in the qualifying phase and leave the home team with the desire to be crowned.



Meanwhile, the men had to settle for second place, losing with a close score of 25-27 against the Dominicans.



However, like the women, they qualified for the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023.



Cuba will face many challenges in this sport in 2023, including climbing to the top of the awards podium, in both sexes, at the Central Caribbean Games in San Salvador, scheduled June 23 to July 8.

