Silver for Cuban duet in beach volleyball circuit





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 2 (ACN) The Cubans Noslen Diaz and Jorge Luis Alayo were second in the fourth stop of the NORCECA beach volleyball tournament in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, after losing 0-2 in the final to the United States.



The Cubans had finished undefeated in Pool B with victories over the duets from Turks and Caicos Islands and Bonaire, whereas in the quarterfinals they beat the one from St. Lucia.



With this result, the Americans and the Cubans added 320 and 288 points, respectively, to their NORCECA ranking. Cuba’s performance ensured its presence in the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023.