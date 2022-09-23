Cuban Quesada wins chess classic at Dominican Republic





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 23 (ACN) Cuban Yasser Quesada was unbeaten in the annual Pedro Henriquez Ureña International Chess Classic in Memoriam of Santo Domingo 2022, in the Dominican Republic.



Quesada enjoyed in the farewell triumph over the local Hugo Orizondo, a man with less experience, and that success took him to eight points out of a possible nine, as undefeated.



The current Cuban champion had seven victories and only two losses, signed against the American Alejandro Ramirez and the Argentine Fernando Peralta, who completed the podium in that order with accumulated 6.5 and six units, respectively.



The event also paid tribute to Pedro Henriquez Ureña, a writer and philosopher born in Santo Domingo, whose work influenced several countries where he lived, including Cuba, Mexico and Argentina.