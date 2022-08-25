Cubans aim for better results today in Snipe World Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) The Cuban pairs of Nelido Manso-Sanlay Castro and Pedro Vega-Darién Martínez will seek to improve positions today in the 50th World Open Snipe Championship held in Cascais, Portugal, where the day’s program features two regattas, weather permitting.



Manso and Sanlay, who have earned so far 258 points, are in 43rd place among the 88 boats from 17 registered countries, whereas Vega and Martinez rank 46th with 266 points.



The Spaniards Alfredo Gonzalez and Cristian Sanchez are leading the competition, followed by the Brazilians Henrique Haddad and Gustavo Nacimento and the Americans Ernesto Rodriguez and Kathenn Tocke.