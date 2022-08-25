Cuba beats Nicaragua in women’s Pan Am Volleyball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) The Cuban women's team beat Nicaragua 3-0 on the third day of the 19th Pan American Volleyball Cup held in Hermosillo, Mexico.



Before, Cuba had defeated Canada 3-0 and lost to Mexico 1-3 in Pool B of the tournament.



Team Cuba’s top scorers against Nicaragua were Yamisleydis Viltres and Claudia Tarin, both with nine points.



The Cup awards tickets to the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador and the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile next year.