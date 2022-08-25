Cuban chess player wins Mirandela open tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) The Cuban Carlos Daniel Albornoz finished first in the open chess tournament of Mirandela, Portugal, after winning seven games and losing none, good enough to notch up eight points in nine games—including two draws—and crown with success a winning streak that started in the recent Chess Olympiad in Chennai and earned him more than 15 points, which will take his ELO rating to over 2,600 in its September update.



The second and third places were taken by the Polish Leniart Arkadiusz and the Dutch Pijpers Arthur, each with seven points.



As to the other Cuban players, the current national champion Yasser Quesada and Omar Almeida finished 12th and 14th, respectively, whereas Jony Wilson Valdés was 19th and Rodney Pérez 28th. Yerisbel Miranda, member of the Cuban women's Olympic team, finished 32nd.