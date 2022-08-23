Cubans today in important day at 2022 Snipe Open World Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) The Cuban duos of Pedro Vega-Darien Matinez and Nelido Manso-Sanlay Castro will face today an important third day of the Snipe Open World Championship, to be held until Thursday in Cascais, Portugal.



After what happened on Sunday, when the two crews were disqualified from the very start of the third race, both will try to erase what happened and resume the good performance they had registered until that moment.



The strong wind in the competition scenario forced the organizers to cancel the second race scheduled for Monday, so they are planning three races for today, of course, weather permitting.



After scoring the two races on Sunday, Vega and Martinez were in 14th place with 41 points, after finishing 13th and 12th, in that order.



Manso and Sanlay were in 59th place with 113 points, after finishing 27th and 21st, respectively, but in the second race they were penalized for a bad performance at the finish line.



Now the situation is quite different, since the Vega-Martinez duo is in 61st place with 164 points, while the Manso-Sanlay (mixed crew) is in 71st place with 199 points.