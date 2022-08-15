All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
15
August Monday

Winning times are back for Cuban men's volleyball, Diaz-Canel states



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 15 (ACN) Winning times are back for men's volleyball in an impressive way, said today the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban party and president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, on the occasion of the gold medal of the Caribbean nation's team at the 15th Pan American Cup of that sport.

Cuban leader on Twitter, sent greetings to the entire team, which won the victory undefeated, without any set against, and had four of its players in the honor roll of the competition.

The 15th Pan American Volleyball Cup ended on Sunday in Quebec, Canada, with the triumph of the Cuban team against the local one.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News