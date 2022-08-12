Cuba with two judokas today at third day of junior world championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 12 (ACN) Cuba will be today with judokas Idelannis Gomez, in the 70 kilograms (kg) and Serguei Rodriguez (90 kg), in the third and penultimate day of the individual tournament of the Junior World Championship, to be held until Saturday in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Gomez and Rodriguez will debut against French Florine Soula and American Alexander Knauf, respectively.



On Wednesday, Cuba won the bronze medal with Kimy Bravo (66 kg), while Blanca Cabrera (52 kg) lost in her first bout, as well as Lutmary Garcia (63 kg), but on Thursday.



On Saturday, last date of the individual tournament, Dayanara Curbelo (+78 kg) and Omar Curz (+100 kg), who will have as first rivals the Georgian Ana Sherazadishvili and the Azerbaijani Kanan Nasibov, in that order.



Cuba (0-0-1) is in twelfth place in the medal table, led by Japan (3-1-1), followed by Italy (1-1-2), Turkey (1-0-2), Tajikistan (1-0-0) and the Netherlands (1-0-0), the five nations that share the seven titles in dispute so far.

This tournament is being contested by 373 judoka from 63 countries.