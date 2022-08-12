Third success for Cuba at 2022 Men's Pan American Volleyball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 12 (ACN) The Cuban men's team achieved its third success in a row in the Pan American Volleyball Cup last night, defeating the United States 3-0 in the closing of the group stage, held in the city of Gatineau, in the Canadian province of Quebec.



After defeating Chile and the Dominican Republic 3-0, in that order, the Cubans beat the Americans on Thursday, with scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-19, in an hour and 12 minutes of match play.



With these results, the pupils of Nicolas Vives concluded as undefeated leaders of section A, a performance that guaranteed them to advance directly to Saturday's semifinals, awaiting their rivals, which will be defined Friday in the quarterfinal matches.



Cubans showed again very good performances in the closing sets, mainly in the second and third and the statistics of the match reflect better results for Cuba in the attack, 44 points to 31 and the errors committed contributing so many to the rivals (18-23), while United States took better advantage in the blocking (8-5) and tied in the service (3-3).



Jesus Herrera was the top scorer of the match with 16 points, 12 in attack, one in blocking and three in service, supported by teammates Miguel Angel Lopez (12/10-2-0) and Osniel Mergarejo (10/10-0-0), while Jake Hanes (13/11-2-0) was the top scorer for the U.S. team.