Cuba to seek third win today in men’s Pan American Volleyball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 11 (ACN) The Cuban men's team will seek today its third win in a row on the third day of the Pan American Volleyball Cup held in Gatineau, in the Canadian province of Quebec.



After defeating Chile and the Dominican Republic, Team Cuba will be opposite the United States, a more demanding rival despite the fact that the Americans are not competing with their No. 1 team.



If the Cubans win this game—as expected—they will rest on Friday and be in the semifinals on Saturday.



Right now Cuba is leading Pool A together with the United States (2-0), ahead of Chile and the Dominican Republic, whereas Mexico is first in Pool B, followed by Canada, Puerto Rico and Brazil.