Cuban judoka today in Junior World Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 11 (ACN) Cuba will compete with Lutmary Garcia (63 kg) in today’s individual tournament of the Junior World Championships held in Guayaquil, Ecuador, where the Island has already won a bronze medal with Kimy Bravo (66 kg).



García will have her first rival in the Brazilian Kaillany Cardoso in a competition that gathers athletes from 63 countries and is led so far by Japan, with two gold medals.



On Friday, the Cubans Idelannis Gómez (70 kg) and Serguei Rodríguez (90 kg) will take to the mats, whereas Dayanara Curbelo (+78 kg) and Omar Curz (+100 kg) will see action on Saturday to round off the individual tournament.



With seven judoka registered, Cuba is currently in the ninth place (0-0-1).