Cuban judoka wins bronze in Junior World Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 10 (ACN) Cuban judoka Kimy Bravo (66 kg) finished third in the individual tournament of the Junior World Championships held in Guayaquil, Ecuador with athletes from 63 countries.



Bravo, who won one of the two bronze medals after beating the Moldovan Radu Izvoreanu, had won two fights and lost one in the preliminaries and then beat the Hungarian Balint Gombas in the repechage, which entitled him to compete for the third place.



So far, Cuba ranks ninth in a tournament currently led by led by Japan, followed by Italy and Tajikistan.