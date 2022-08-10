Two Cubans today in Junior Judo World Championships in Ecuador





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 10 (ACN) Cuba will debut today with two judoka in the individual tournament of the Junior World Championships held in Guayaquil, Ecuador, with athletes from 63 countries.



Kimy Bravo (66 kg) and Blanca Cabrera (52 kg) will take to the mats today against the Gabonese Fernand Nkero and the Uzbek Umida Djumaniyazova, respectively, whereas Lutmary Garcia (63 kg) will see action on Thursday and Idelannis Gomez (70 kg) and Serguei Rodriguez (90 kg) will fight on Friday.



On Saturday, the last day of the individual tournament, Dayanara Curbelo (+78 kg) and Omar Curz (+100 kg) will represent Cuba.



Amaury Mendive, methodologist of the national judo commission, is leading the delegation along with coaches Yalennis Castillo (f), who was runner-up in the 2008 Olympic Games, and Rafael Rubio (m).