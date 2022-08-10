Cuba finishes 19th at 2022 Chennai Chess Olympiad





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) Cuban teams that participated in the Open and Women's segments of the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad, held in the Indian city of Chennai, finished 19th in their respective rankings.



In the Open segment, the Island's men prevailed 2.5-1.5 over the Canadian team to reach 15 units out of a possible 22 in the match point system.



According to the tie-breaking system applied in this event, the team managed to establish itself as the best Latin American team in a competition in which more than 180 teams participated.



The victories over Hungary and Azerbaijan, as well as the draws against Ukraine and Spain, were well deserved.



In the individual level, all the members of the team increased their Elo ratings, and played for a performance ranking of over 2,600.



Among the women, the farewell also brought the joy of a 2.5-1.5 victory over the Philippines and that completed an overall performance of seven series won, one drawn and three lost.



In the so-called Nona Gaprindashvili Cup, where the results of both teams are added together, Cuba achieved 18th place with a total of 30 points.