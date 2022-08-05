Cuban canoeist will be in Final A of World Championships





Havana, Aug 4 (ACN) Cuban canoeist Yarisleidis Cirilo advanced today to the final A of the 200 m single sculls (C-1) of the World Canoe Sprint Championships held in Banook Lake in Halifax, Canada.



Cirilo won her preliminary heat with a time of 46.52 min, followed by the Chinese Lin Wenjun (46.59 min) and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Nevin Harrison of the United States (46.87 min), all three of whom will fight for the medals on Sunday alongside the Spanish Maria Corbera, the Canadian Katie Vincent and the Polish Katarzyna Szperkiewicz.



Also competing for Cuba today was the canoeist José Ramón Pelier, who finished fourth in the semifinals with 4:10.97 min in the 1,000-meter single sculls (C-1).