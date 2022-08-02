All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba qualified for 2023 FIVB Volleyball Nations League



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 31 (ACN) The Cuban men's volleyball team qualified for the 2023 Nations League after beating Turkey 3-1 in the final game of the Challenger Cup, held in Seoul, South Korea,

Team Cuba’s attacks were led by Miguel Angel Lopez and Jesus Herrera, who scored 20 and 19 points respectively.

This competition proved that Cuba is ready for bigger challenges such as the Nations League on its path toward the qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which includes the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador and the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, both in 2023.

On its way to the final, the Cubans notched up 3-0 victories against Chile and Czech Republic.

