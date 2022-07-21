Cuban sabreuse 38th in World Fencing Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 20 (ACN) Cuban sabreuse Leidis Maris Veranes finished 38th in the World Fencing Championships held in Cairo, Egypt.



Veranes had made it through to the top 64 round but failed to advance to the next one after losing 7-15 to the Romanian Sabina Martis, who was eventually beaten 11-15 by the gold medalist Misaki Emura (Japan).



The Cuban, winner of the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, managed nevertheless to notch up points for the world ranking and gained experience by competing with good quality rivals, which is always a fruitful opportunity, inasmuch as she is already qualified for the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile.



The other Cuban fencer who competed in the World Championships, the épée fencer Dariel Carrión, had been eliminated earlier.