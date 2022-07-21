Cuba announces 20 weightlifters for Pan American Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 20 (ACN) Cuba will compete with 20 weightlifters in the Pan American Weightlifting Championships, scheduled for July 24-29 in Bogota, Colombia, the second and final qualifying event for the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile 2023 (Cuba could not attend the first one held in Ecuador in late 2021).



The main figures among the Cuban athletes will be Marina Rodríguez, second in the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada, and triple champion of the 2020 World Cup in Rome, Italy.



The rest of the team is made up of young promising prospects of both sexes who will compete in the 10 divisions of this event alongside weightlifters from Colombia, U.S.A., Mexico, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.