Arlenis Sierra confirmed for the Tour de France





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 20 (ACN) The famous Spanish club Movistar Team confirmed Wednesday the presence of Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra in the multinational Tour de France on July 24 to 31.



In addition to Sierra, Team Movistar will compete with the Dutch Olympic and world champion and perennial No. 1 in the UCI world ranking Annemiek van Vleuten, as well as the "Danish rocket" Emma Norsgaard, the Colombian climber Paula Patiño, the French expert Aude Biannic and the combative Spaniard Sheyla Gutiérrez.



The multiple Pan American champion Sierra boasts remarkable results in the current season with Movistar, including her victory in the Tour of Andalusia and other great performances in The Netherlands and Belgium.