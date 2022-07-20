Cuban discus thrower will seek today her second world medal





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 20 (ACN) Cuban discus thrower Yaime Perez, champion at Doha 2019 and third in the Tokyo Olympics, will strive today to win a second medal in the 18th World Athletics Championships held in Eugene, Oregon, United States.



Perez, whose latest results make winning the gold medal very unlikely—without ruling out a second or third place—qualified as one of the 12 finalists with a season-best throw of 65.32 meters, behind the American Valarie Allman (68.36 m) and the Dutch Jorinde Van Klinken (65.66 m).



Allman, Olympic champion in Japan and leader of the season's ranking with 71.46 m, and is certainly the clear favorite, even if she barely made it to the final event after failing her first two attempts, whereas the renowned two-time Olympic champion and owner of world crowns in this modality Sandra Perkovic (Croatia), will also be a tough contender after marking 64.23 m.