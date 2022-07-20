Cuba and South Africa discuss cooperation in sports





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) Osvaldo Vento Montiller, president of the Cuban Sports Institute (INDER), and Alvin Botes, deputy minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, who is paying an official visit to Cuba, talked about issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the field of sports, during a meeting that Vento Montiller described as excellent.



The two countries discussed opportunities for cooperation in disciplines such as boxing and athletics and reviewed organizational details of the Race for Mandela 2022, to be held on July 30 in Havana.



Botes, who also met with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas on the occasion of the commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day, reasserted South Africa’s willingness to strengthen economic, trade,

investment and cooperation relations between the two countries, which they will address during the 16th Meeting of the Cuba-South Africa Joint Inter-Chancellery Consultative Mechanism, scheduled for July 21 in this city.