Two Cuban swimmers qualify for San Salvador 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) Cuban swimmers Rodolfo Falcon (junior) and Vladimir Hernandez secured places for the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023, after competing in open water at the regional championship held in Barbados.



Falcon won the bronze medal in the 10-kilometer open water race with a time of 2:01.25 hours, only surpassed by Venezuelans Diego Vera (2:00.08) and Daniel Juarez (2:00.13), according to the Cuban institutional sports publication Jit.



In the race, Hernandez finished twelfth, with 2:10.54 hours, but in the qualification ranking for San Salvador 2023 he moved up to 10th place, since among the first three were three Venezuelans and one Salvadoran, and only two competitors per country have access to the tickets and those of the host country (El Salvador) have a direct place.



Thus, Hernandez won the last of the 10 available seats in the men's section.



On the other hand, the versatile Andra Becali could not travel to Barbados due to difficulties with her air ticket.



The top medalist of the first Caribbean Games, held three weeks ago in Guadeloupe, will have another chance to qualify in 2023.