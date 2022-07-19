Cuban Leyanis Perez almost touches the podium at World Athletics Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) With a personal best of 14.70 meters (m), Cuban triple jumper Leyanis Perez almost reached the podium on Monday at the 18th World Athletics Championships in Eugene, United States.



Leyanis, champion at the 1st Pan American Junior Games in Cali, Colombia, in 2021, and winner of the Ibero-American tournament concluded in May in Alicante, Spain, succeeded in surpassing herself in the third attempt and came close to a very valuable bronze medal, although she had to settle for fourth place.



Nevertheless, the Cuban representative, who had a lifetime best of 14.58 m, sent a warning that she should be counted on at the highest level, and her ceiling seems to have no limits, although she still has a lot to learn.



The title in this event was won, as expected, by Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas, Olympic, world and world record holder with 15.74m.