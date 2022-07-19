Cuban discus thrower Yaime Perez to the final at World Athletics Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) Cuban discus thrower Yaime Perez, winner of the title at the universal competition in Doha 2019, qualified on Monday to the final of this event at the 18th World Athletics Championships to be held in Eugene, United States.



Yaime, bronze medalist in Tokyo 2020, was included among the 12 finalists in the discus throw with 65.32 meters (m), which is her best mark of the current season.



She had as her most outstanding record of the year 64.45 m, achieved in June at the Montreuil meeting in France.



In the qualifying stage, only the American Valarie Allman (68.36 m) and the Dutch Jorinde Van Klinken (65.66 m) were ahead of her, according to the official website of World Athletics.



In the case of the other Cuban discus thrower, Silinda Morales, she was unable to reach the final, placing 16th with a discreet result of 58.73 m, far from the 62.64 m she has as the best mark of the year.