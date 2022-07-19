Olympic Champ Andy Cruz Expelled from Cuban Boxing





Havana, July 18 (ACN) Cuba’s National Boxing Commission (CNB) announced the expel from the sports structure of Olympic and Pan-Am champ Any Cruz due to reiterated indiscipline.



The news release posted on the JIT sports online publication explains that the measure was taken after an detailed analysis by the disciplinary commission of the national school, citing reiterated indiscipline by Cruz, including his absence to drills related to the Playa Giron 2022 National Boxing Tournament, the most important event of its kind in the country.



Other aspects included Cruz’s absences and late arrivals at trainings and teaching sessions, marking a noticeable low in his academic performance. Cruz also turned his back on his compromises with several meets organized by the National Sports Institute.



In many meetings on these issues, the boxer admitted his fault; his behavior showed deterioration during the first half of the year, according to the news release.