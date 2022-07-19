Cuban discus throwers debut today in World Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 18 (ACN) Cuban women discus throwers Yaimé Perez—champion in Doha 2019 and third in Tokyo 2020—and Silinda Morales will make their debut today in the 18th World Athletics Championships Oregon 22, where they will strive to reach in the qualifiers the minimum mark of 64 meters required to advance to the final.



Yaimé, who notched up a 64.45 m throw (her season best) in June at Montreuil, France, is expected to advance to the final battle for the medals without too much trouble, whereas Morales, who boasts a personal best 63.17 m (62.64 m this season), is likely to have a harder time to make it past a qualifying stage that features renowned figures like Olympic champion Valarie Allman (U.S.A.) and two-time Olympic and world champion Sandra Perkovic (Croatia), among others.