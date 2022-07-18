Cuba wins Caribbean women's basketball tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 18 (ACN) The Cuban women's basketball team won without a single loss the title in the Caribbean tournament held in Havana after a 79-60 victory against the Dominican Republic.



Team Cuba deployed a fine collective effort spearheaded by its captain Anisleidy Galindo’s 25 points.



The two finalists qualified for the Centrobasket in November, which in turn will grant seven slots to the Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador in 2023.