Cuba wins Pan American Cup Final Six undefeated





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 18 (ACN) Cuba beat Canada 3-0 and won the NORCECA men's Pan American Cup Final Six Cup, held in Nayarit, Mexico.



The winners had their top scorer in Jesús Herrera with 14 points, whereas Jordan Canham (10) excelled for the Canadians.



Cuba notched up five straight wins in the preliminaries against the Dominican Republic (3-0), United States (3-2), Canada (3-0), Puerto Rico (3-1) and Mexico (3-0) and made it to the final match after achieving a second victory against the Puerto Ricans.



The tournament gave points with a view to the qualifiers for the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador and the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, both in 2023.