Roxana Gómez to the semifinals in World Athletics Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 17 (ACN) Cuban Roxana Gomez advanced today to the semifinals of the 400 m race of the 18th World Athletics Championships Oregon 22.



Gomez, Olympic finalist in Tokyo 2020, finished third in the fifth qualifying heat with a time of 51.85 s, behind the Dominican Fiordaliza Cofil (51.19 s) and the American Talitha Diggs (51.54 s).



On June 6, Gomez won the FBK Games held in Hengelo, the Netherlands, with a time of 51.18 s. Four days before, she had also won in Montreuil, France, after making 51.72 s in her race. Before those tournaments, Gomez competed in Spain, where she clocked 50.93 s, her season best.