18
July Monday

Cuban judokas do poorly in Grand Prix



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 17 (ACN) The seventh places achieved by Ivan Silva (90 kg) and Kaliema Antomarchi (78 kg) were Cuba’s best results in the last day of the judo Grand Prix held in Zagreb, Croatia.

Silva lost to Francis Damier (France) and Antomarchi to Karen Stevenson (the Netherlands), by Ippon in both cases. On Sunday, Idalis Ortiz (+78 kg) and Andy Granda (+100 kg) also lost their first fights against the Serbian Milica Zabic and the Finnish Marth Pwhalainen, respectively.

Cuba finished seventeenth in this Grand Prix won by the Netherlands, followed by Japan, Canada, Georgia, Israel, France, Azerbaijan, Italy, Croatia, Kazakhstan and Great Britain, the eleven countries that won at least one medal.

