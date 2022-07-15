Cuban judoka Odelin to compete for bronze at Zagreb Grand Prix





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (ACN) Cuban judoka Arnaes Odelin will compete this afternoon for the 57 kilogram (kg) bronze medal at the Grand Prix in Zagreb, Croatia, when she faces Belgian Mina Libeer.



After being bye in the first round of preliminaries, Odelin defeated the American Mariah Holguin, the German Pauline Starke and the Mongolian Ichinkhorloo Munkhtsedeu, but then she was beaten by the Georgian Eteri Liparteliani.



The other Cuban in competition Friday was Danny Porte (60 kg), who lost in his debut against Kazakhstan's Magzhan Shamshadim.