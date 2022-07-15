Cuba debuts today at 2022 World Athletics Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (ACN) With the participation of some 2,000 athletes from more than 200 countries, the 18th World Athletics Championships will begin today in Eugene, United States, scheduled until July 24.



Cuba will have 14 athletes competing in this strong event and three of them will make their debut Friday on the opening day.



High jumper Luis Enrique Zayas, champion of the Pan American Games of Lima 2019, will be the first to make his debut at the Hayward Field stadium.



Zayas, who placed fifth at the Doha 2019 Games, will be in the qualifying phase of the high jump, and will seek to be included once again among the 12 finalists in that discipline.



Maikel Maso (long jump), bronze medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and sprinter Shainer Reginfo, in the 100 meters flat (m/p), will also make their debut today.



Three years ago in Doha, Cuba finished 12th tied with Bahrain and Sweden, with one medal each.