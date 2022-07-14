Cuba will seek fourth win today in Pan American Cup Final Six





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 14 (ACN) Cuba will seek today its fourth consecutive victory in NORCECA men's Pan American Cup Final Six Cup, held in Nayarit, Mexico.



After defeating the Dominican Republic, United States and Canada in its first three games, the Cubans will try to remain the only undefeated team of the tournament when they play against Puerto Rico.



Following the game with the Canadians, Cuban head coach Nicolás Vives remarked that his players were very happy and gradually getting the hang of the competition, considering that they had not played together in two years.



Cuba leads the Final Six with three wins and no loss, followed by Canada (2-1), Puerto Rico (2-1), the United States (1-2), Mexico (1-2) and the Dominican Republic (0-3).