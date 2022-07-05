Cuba to participate at the 2022 World Athletics Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) Cuba will participate with 14 athletes at the 18th Athletics World Championships, to be held in Eugene, United States, July 15-24, as confirmed today to the press by the national commission of that sport.



In that group stands out the presence of Yaime Perez (discus throw), winner of the title in the previous universal edition of Doha 2019, and the triple jumper Lazaro Martinez, indoor world champion in Belgrade, Serbia, last March.



Liadagmis Povea and Leyanis Perez, both triple jumpers, are also included, as well as Roxana Gomez, Olympic finalist in Tokyo 2020, along with Rose Mary Almanza, 800 meters flat (m/p) and Yorgelis Rodriguez, heptathlon.



The list is completed by Maykel Maso (long jump), bronze medalist in the Japanese capital, the high jumper Luis Enrique Zayas, the sprinter Shainer Reginfo, in the 100 m/p, the triple jumpers Andy Echavarria and Davileidys Velazco, the short hurdler Greisy Robles and the discus thrower Silinda Morales.



In Doha 2019, the Cuban delegation finished 12th in the medal standings, tied with Bahrain and Sweden, with one medal of each color.