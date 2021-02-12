Cuban basketball team (m) will not be able to attend window in Puerto Rico





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 12 (ACN) The Cuban men's basketball team will not be able to attend the competitive window to be held in Puerto Rico next 15-22, as part of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 America's Cup.



This was informed and explianed by the National Federation of that sport, in a note reproduced by the digital edition of the JIT publication.



So far, Cuba has accumulated one victory and two defeats, as a member of a group C led by the Dominican Republic (3-1).



The top three teams in each group will qualify for the 2022 Copa América.



Below is the information from the Cuban Basketball Federation:



The Cuban Basketball Federation informs that its men's national team will not be able to attend the window scheduled in Puerto Rico from February 15-22, qualifying for the 2022 America's Cup.



It adds that the decision is regrettable due to the epidemiological situation associated with the COVID-19, which impacts on the preparation and call-up of our main players. It is also due to difficulties in guaranteeing visas for all members of the delegation.



Until the last moment we bet on attending on Puerto Rican soil, but the situation exceeds our possibilities and we will not disrespect the event or the rich history of Cuban basketball, presenting an incomplete roster and without the required preparation, the statement said.



We have informed Fiba Americas about this problem and decision, and at the same time we offer Havana as an alternative venue for the pending games against Canada and the Dominican Republic, on a date and conditions suitable for all, concludes the note.