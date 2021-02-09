Cuban long jumper Echevarria in meeting at Hauts de France Pas de Calais





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) Cuban long jumper Juan Miguel Echevarria is one of the main attractions of the meeting Lievin Hauts de France Pas de Calais, where there will also be Cuban athletes Maikel Masso and Lester Lescay.



Echevarria, long jump champion in the last world indoor competition, already won in his debut in Karlsruhe, Germany, and leads the ranking with 8.18 meters, a performance he will try to improve now on French territory.



Along with the three Caribbean athletes will compete the Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou and the Portuguese Thiago Montler, other of those who have shown good results in this winter campaign, so the event will be the highlight among the eight events scheduled for women and men.

The Lievin meeting is a gold category meeting on the World Athletics Indoor Tour.