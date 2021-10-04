Cuba shows considerable reduction in COVID-19 deaths, expert states





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) Cuba regretted today the death of 38 people from COVID-19, a figure that is the lowest in several months, said Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of epidemiology of the ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym).



Duran Garcia pointed out that there are even eight deaths less than those reported yesterday, and specified that there are 7,618 fatalities due to the pandemic in the country, with a lethality rate of 0.85 %, compared to 2.04 % in the world and 2.45 % in the Americas.



The expert detailed during the daily briefing on the epidemiological situation, that of the 38 deaths reported on Monday, three are under 60 years of age and two had no known history of disease.



Regarding the resumption of the school year Monday in person, he insisted on the need that, regardless of the vaccination, the distancing measures, the use of masks and disinfectant solutions should be complied with.



The vaccines prevent the evolution towards seriousness and death, but they do not prevent you from becoming infected, therefore all the measures must be maintained, the expert concluded.